

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $189 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $189 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX