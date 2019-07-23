

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) announced, for the full-year 2019, the company now expects GAAP earnings per share of $17.80 to $18.55 and ongoing earnings per share of $14.75 to $15.50. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $14.81, for the fiscal year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the full-year 2019, the company now expects to generate cash provided by operating activities of approximately $1.4 billion and free cash flow of approximately $800 million.



For the second-quarter, ongoing earnings per share was $4.01, compared to $3.20 prior-year. On average, seven analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $3.71, for the quarter.



Second-quarter net sales were $5.2 billion, compared to $5.1 billion, a year ago. Excluding the impact of currency, sales were up 3.5 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $5.03 billion, for the quarter.



