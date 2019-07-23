

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release June figures for market sales in Tuesday, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In May, supermarket sales were down 0.7 percent on year, while nationwide department store sales fell an annual 0.8 percent and Tokyo area department store sales were down 1.6 percent on year.



Japan also will see final June figures for machine tool orders; the previous reading noted a decline of 38.0 percent on year.



Singapore will provide June numbers for consumer prices and industrial production. In May, inflation was up 0.7 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year, while industrial production sank 0.7 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year.



