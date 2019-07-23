

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $194.30 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $362.45 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $2.77 billion from $3.09 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $194.30 Mln. vs. $362.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $2.77 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year.



