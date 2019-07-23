Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2019) - Mr. Ryan Kalt announces that he has acquired, both directly as well as indirectly through Kalt Industries Ltd., an aggregate of 1,290,000 common shares of Clean Commodities Corp. (TSXV: CLE) ("Clean" or the "Company") through a series of purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange between June 10, 2019 and July 11, 2019. Mr. Kalt paid an aggregate of $36,975 for the referenced shares, representing an average purchase price of approximately $0.029 per share. In addition, on July 22, 2019, Mr. Kalt received 900,000 stock options of the Company. Together, the shares purchased directly and indirectly by Mr. Kalt and the options received by Mr. Kalt represent approximately 2.11% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (assuming exercise of all of the stock options).

Mr. Kalt now owns or has control or direction over an aggregate of 18,842,500 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 18.36% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (or 22.40% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, assuming exercise of all stock options and warrants held by Mr. Kalt). The shares were acquired by Mr. Kalt for investment purposes, and the options were granted to Mr. Kalt by virtue of his position as a director and executive officer of the Company. Mr. Kalt may acquire additional securities of Clean either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of Clean either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Kalt does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from Clean's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Michael Raven of Beadle Raven LLP at 1.604.899.6401.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

