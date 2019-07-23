

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Coffee Company (SBUX) Monday said it has agreed to invest in Brightloom, formerly known as eatsa.



The deal will grant Brightloom software license to select components of Starbucks proprietary digital flywheel software. In connection with the licensing agreement, Starbucks will take an equity stake in Brightloom and receive a seat on the company's board of directors.



Brightloom is a tech company that works on creating a end-to-end digital customer experience platform for the restaurant industry.



Brightloom will combine its existing technology assets with software licensed from Starbucks industry-leading digital flywheel. The combination will lead to the development of a cloud-based software solution for the restaurant industry that will connect customers to their favorite restaurant brands.



'We're delighted to partner with Brightloom and drive a broad innovation agenda that extends relevant customer experiences from brick-and-mortar to a digital-mobile customer connection,' said Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX