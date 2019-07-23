

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tennessee police department have clarified that it was joking when it said people were creating 'meth gators' by flushing drugs down toilet.



Last week, the Tennessee police department had created an uproar on the internet when it warned people to stop flushing drugs down their toilet and sinks as it could create 'meth gators.'



'Now our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth,' according to a Loretto Police Department social media post. 'Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do.'



The police had posted the warning after officers caught a suspect unsuccessfully trying to flush methamphetamine and paraphernalia.



Official have now said that the 'meth gators' message was a joke.



'Let us be perfectly clear: the meth gator was a humorous illustration used to highlight the dangers of flushing drugs and other substances down your toilet,' the Loretto Police Department wrote on Facebook. 'Alas, the meth-gator is not real. Let's say that again: THE METH GATOR IS NOT (at this time) REAL.'



According to the department, its police chief was interviewed by media from all over the world and he also took calls 'from professionals fearing we actually had a meth-influenced gator in our custody.'



