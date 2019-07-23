

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets, led by Japan, are higher on Tuesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid expectations of upbeat earnings results from major companies this week.



Investor sentiment was also boosted after media reports indicated U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to a request by the chief executives of seven technology companies for timely licensing decisions from the Commerce Department regarding Chinese tech giant Huawei.



The Australian market is advancing following the positive cues from Wall Street. Oil and bank stocks are higher, offsetting weakness in the mining sector.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 25.00 points or 0.37 percent to 6,716.20, after touching a high of 6,720.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 23.30 points or 0.34 percent to 6,804.50. Australian stocks edged lower on Monday.



In the oil sector, Oil Search and Santos are rising more than 1 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.5 percent after crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent overnight.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac - are advancing in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major miners are mostly lower. Fortescue Metals is losing more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is declining almost 1 percent, while BHP Group is edging up 0.1 percent.



Gold miners are also weak, even as gold prices edged up overnight. Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is down almost 1 percent.



Kogan.com said its unaudited gross profit for the second half of the year was 12 percent higher than a year ago, ahead of next month's full-year results. The online retailer's shares are gaining almost 4 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is flat against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7033, compared to $0.7034 on Monday.



The Japanese market is rising following the overnight gains on Wall Street amid expectations of upbeat corporate earnings results from major companies this week.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 115.98 points or 0.54 percent to 21,532.77, after touching a high of 21,637.39 earlier. Japanese stocks closed modestly lower on Monday.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is higher by almost 2 percent, while Canon and Sony are advancing almost 1 percent each. Panasonic is rising 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron is higher by more than 2 percent each. In the auto space, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor are up 0.2 percent each.



In the oil sector, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are rising 2 percent each after crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent overnight.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is gaining almost 3 percent and Fast Retailing is adding 0.2 percent.



Among the major gainers, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is gaining almost 4 percent, while Yaskawa Electric and Fuji Electric are higher by more than 3 percent each. Chiyoda Corp. is rising almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Nomura Holdings is losing more than 2 percent and Toho Co. is lower by almost 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan is scheduled to release June figures for supermarket sales and final June figures for machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 108 yen range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong are also higher, while Indonesia is edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday partly reflecting optimism about upcoming earnings news, as a slew of big-name companies are due to report their quarterly results this week. Traders were also reluctant to make significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front, looking ahead to reports on new and existing home sales, durable goods orders, and second-quarter GDP in the coming days.



While the Nasdaq climbed 57.65 points or 0.7 percent to 8,204.14, the Dow edged up 17.70 points or 0.1 percent to 27,171.90 and the S&P 500 rose 8.42 points or 0.3 percent to 2,985.03.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday, amid escalation in tensions in the Middle East. WTI crude for August settled up $0.59 or about 1.1 percent at $56.22 a barrel on the expiration day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX