

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the healthcare stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline on Monday.



1. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)



Intech's proprietary drug delivery technology, Accordion Pill, is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism.



Lost 81.61% to close Monday's (July 22) trading at $0.55.



News: The company announced that its pivotal phase III trial evaluating Accordion Pill-Carbidopa/Levodopa against immediate-release Sinemet as a treatment for the symptoms of advanced Parkinson's disease did not meet the target endpoints with statistical significance.



The trial, dubbed ACCORDANCE, did not achieve statistical superiority to Sinemet on the primary endpoint of reduction in daily OFF time.



Off-Time' for a Parkinson's Disease is a period of the day when medication isn't working well or 'wearing off'. (Source: agingcare.com).



2. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)



Xenetic Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, research, and development of next-generation biologic drugs and novel orphan oncology therapeutics.



Lost 30.72% to close Monday's trading at $3.36.



News: The Company announced that it closed its previously announced $15.0 million underwritten public offering.



About 2.3 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 2.3 million shares of the common stock were sold in the offering. Each share of common stock was sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined price to the public of $6.50 per share and warrant.



Recent event:



A one-for-twelve reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock was implemented on June 25, 2019.



3. Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)



Advaxis is a late-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy products.



Lost 27.56% to close Monday's trading at $0.92.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase III trial of ADXS-HPV for the treatment of patients with high-risk, locally advanced cervical cancer, dubbed AIM2CERV, is ongoing. -- A phase I/II clinical trial of ADXS-503, which is designed to treat most types of non-small cell lung cancer is underway, with preliminary data expected in the second half of 2019. -- A phase I dose-escalation study to evaluate ADXS-NEO, a personalized neoantigen-directed immunotherapy designed to activate a patient's immune system in a range of cancers, is ongoing. The Company is planning to start Part B of the study with ADXS-NEO in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in the third quarter of this year.



4. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)



Hemispherx Biopharma is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, as well as immune-deficiency disorders.



Lost 20.76% to close Monday's trading at $3.13.



News: No news



Clinical Trials:



-- A 45-patient, phase II, investigator-sponsored clinical trial combining Ampligen, cisplatin and pembrolizumab in recurrent ovarian cancer is ongoing. -- A 12-patient, phase IIa clinical study combining Ampligen, Intron A and celecoxib in colorectal cancer metastatic to the Liver is underway. -- A 6-patient, open label study combining Ampligen, Intron A, celecoxib and pembrolizumab in metastatic triple Negative Breast Cancer is ongoing. -- A phase I/II study of intraperitoneal chemo-immunotherapy in recurrent ovarian cancer is ongoing. -- A 60-patient phase II study investigating the effectiveness and safety of aspirin and Ampligen with or without Intron A compared to no drug treatments in a randomized three-arm study of patients with prostate cancer before undergoing radical prostatectomy is underway.



5. Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)



Neuralstem is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for nervous system diseases.



Lost 17.79% to close Monday's trading at $4.85.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- On July 18, 2019, a 1-for-20 reverse stock split was implemented by the Company.



Pipeline:



The Company has two lead development candidates:



-- NSI-566 is a stem cell therapy being tested for treatment of paralysis in stroke, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and chronic spinal cord injury (cSCI). -- NSI-189, is a small molecule in clinical development for major depressive disorder and in preclinical development for Angelman syndrome, irradiation-induced cognitive impairment, diabetic neuropathy, and stroke.



