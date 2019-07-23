AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FT1K) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2019 / 06:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 22/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 662.2323 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32852 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 14259 EQS News ID: 844987 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2019 00:18 ET (04:18 GMT)