DSV A/S releases definitive notice of the interim result of the public exchange offer for Panalpina shares

On May 13, 2019, DSV A/S ("DSV"), Hedehusene, published a public exchange offer for all publicly held registered shares of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG ("Offer").

DSV has today released the definitive notice of the interim result of the Offer. Accordingly, based on preliminary figures, up to the expiration of the extended main offer period on July 17, 2019, 4.00 p.m. CEST, a total of 20,965,183 Panalpina shares have been tendered into the Offer, corresponding to 88.27% of all 23,750,000 Panalpina Shares listed as of July 17, 2019 and that are the object of the Offer (success rate).

Subject to the satisfaction of the Offer Conditions (b), (d), (e), (f), (i), (j), (k) and (l) which remain in effect as set forth in section B7.3 (Period for which the Offer Conditions are in Force and Effect and Deferral of Settlement) of the offer prospectus, DSV has declared the Offer successful.

The additional acceptance period of ten (10) trading days for the subsequent acceptance of the Offer will start on July 24, 2019 and prospectively run until August 7, 2019, 4:00 p.m. CEST, in accordance with section B6 (Additional Acceptance Period) of the Offer Prospectus.

Shareholders holding their Panalpina Shares in a depository account who intend to accept the Offer during the Additional Acceptance Period are invited to proceed according to the instructions of their depositary bank.

Reference is made to the descriptive release as required by Swiss law, which is available to eligible persons at DSV's investor site (investor.dsv.com (http://investor.dsv.com/)), or via the link

https://dsv.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/panalpina-transaction (https://dsv.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/panalpina-transaction), or on the website of the Swiss Takeover Board via the link http://takeover.ch/transactions/detail/nr/0726/lang/en (http://takeover.ch/transactions/detail/nr/0726/lang/en).

The provisional notice of the final result of the Offer will prospectively be published by DSV on August 8, 2019.

