sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,989 Euro		-0,014
-0,34 %
WKN: 858872 ISIN: ES0113900J37 Ticker-Symbol: BSD2 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO SANTANDER SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCO SANTANDER SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,00
4,20
08:43
4,004
4,035
08:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCO SANTANDER SA
BANCO SANTANDER SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCO SANTANDER SA3,989-0,34 %
FN Beta