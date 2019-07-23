

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) reported that its first half attributable profit was 14% lower year-on-year at 3.231 billion euros after recording net results that was outside the ordinary course performance of business, amounting to 814 million euros in the latest period. Profit was down 12% in constant euros. Earnings per share declined to 0.180 euros from 0.216 euros last year.



Excluding items, the underlying attributable profit was 4.045 billion euros, very similar to that in the same period of the prior year, while it was up 2% in constant euros.



Total income for the period rose to 24.44 billion euros from 24.16 billion euros in the prior year.



