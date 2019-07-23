MONDI PLC - Trading Statement

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

23 July 2019

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group", the "Group" or "Mondi") notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and / or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

Mondi Group: Trading Statement

In terms of paragraph 3.4(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they become reasonably certain that the financial results for the period to be reported on next will differ by at least 20% from those of the previous corresponding period.

Mondi is currently finalising its results for the half year ended 30 June 2019, which will be released on 1 August 2019. Mondi expects underlying EBITDA for the half year ended 30 June 2019 to be above that of the comparable prior year period of €852 million.

Special item net charges after tax for the half year ended 30 June 2019 are expected to be around €2 million. In the prior year, the Group recognised special item net charges after tax of €81 million.

Accordingly, Mondi advises that it expects earnings per share (EPS) for the half year ended 30 June 2019 to be within the ranges shown below:

basic underlying EPS (euro cents) 93 to 99 (2018: 89.2), an increase of between 4% and 11%

basic EPS (euro cents) 93 to 99 (2018: 72.5), an increase of between 28% and 37%

basic headline EPS (euro cents) 93 to 99 (2018: 85.1), an increase of between 9% and 16%

Mondi has disclosed basic underlying EPS, which is defined as basic EPS excluding the impact of special items, as the directors believe this provides a useful additional measure of the Group's earnings performance that is comparable from year to year. Mondi has disclosed basic EPS which includes the effect of special items. The disclosure of basic headline EPS is mandated under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and has been calculated in accordance with Circular 4/2018 'Headline Earnings', as issued by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

The above information has neither been reviewed nor audited by Mondi's auditors.

