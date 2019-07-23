Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd: Vostok Emerging Finance buybacks during w.29

Stockholm, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

During the period July 15, 2019 until July 19, 2019, Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd ("VEF" or the "Company") has repurchased in total 488,247 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs). The share buybacks have been made within the USD 5m buyback program announced by the Company on March 4, 2019.

SDRs have been repurchased as follows during this period:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of SDRs) Weighted average SDR price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) July 15, 2019 95,700 2.47 235,962 July 16, 2019 97,500 2.45 239,125 July 17, 2019 104,000 2.47 256,835 July 18, 2019 106,000 2.45 259,811 July 19, 2019 85,047 2.48 210,715

All trades have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Stockholm by Pareto Securities AB on behalf of VEF. Following the above acquisitions, VEF holds 2,718,218 repurchased SDRs in the Company, and the total number of outstanding SDRs of the Company excluding repurchased SDRs is 658,777,777 and including repurchased SDRs is 661,495,995.

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

This information is information that Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on July 23, 2019.

