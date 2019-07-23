The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 24 July 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 64,540,143 shares (DKK 64,540,143) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 427,500 shares (DKK 427,500) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 64,967,643 shares (DKK 64,967,643) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1,181.80 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=732531