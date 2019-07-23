TRONbet: TRON Upgrades Its Shining Star TRONBET: Five Ways for a More Promising DAPP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / TRONBET, one of the best known DAPP of TRON, announced today that it has completed an overall upgrading process. Since its launch in Q4 2018, what is now renamed WINK (wink.org), with its brilliant experience based on the high-performance TRON public chain, it quickly became a celebrity DAPP among all its counterparts in the TRON ecology. It has also introduced what TRON can do and how to attract more developers and users, hence a perfect footnote of the great moment: DAPP Year One.

TRONBET has undergone an upgrade in five key aspects, intended as an experiential and visual enhancement on the part of users and a leading signage for developers of blockchain-based DAPPs.

1. New Name for a Global Vision

Now that TRONBET is renamed as WINK, the old domain tronbet.io is replaced by wink.org plus an extra, wink.win. Visitors to tronbet.io and tronace.com will be automatically redirected to wink.org. In comparison to TRONBET, WINK is catchier and more memorable; and the domain of wink.org is better as far as advertising is concerned.

Besides the WIN component, the new name implies, in a rather straightforward way, WINK the cheerful expression, emphasizing what the platform is all about: victory and happiness. Along with that the new name is a more elastic visual symbolism.

2. More Tokens Supported

While TRONBET, as a TRON DAPP, supported only TRX and TRC, another standard token of TRON, WINK will gradually open itself to BTC, ETH, EOS, LTC and other mainstream digital assets so that it shall become a general entertainment platform with a hopefully exponential increase in user numbers. Then users won't be obliged to get any TRX before walking into the arena, and this naturally means much better experiences.

3. More Games, More Fun

Soon enough, WINK will become a wonderful gaming platform where fans of soccer, basketball, tennis, etc. can place their bets of digital assets on their favorite teams. At the same time, WINK will endeavor to establish partnerships with the TOP 5 soccer leagues in Europe, NBA, and other big names, treating our users with more sugars and perks.

4. Compliance and Risk Control

WINK will, as always, strictly abide by laws, regulations, rules, and policies of whatever country or region it operates in while making sure that its users will get the best possible services. Our compliance staff will proactively apply for necessary certificates and take all steps to lower risks for our users.

5. Financing-enabled Opportunities

The famous TRON Arcade Fund has agreed to offer WINK USD 10M for a more capable team and better user performance. Furthermore, WINK is seeking cooperation with significant players in blockchain investment and the more traditional VCs. Inflowing financing lays a solid foundation for strategically and coordinately expanding business network with ever more partners. WINk has been on Binance launchpad, https://binance.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360030826332-Introducing-the-WINk-WIN-Token-Sale-on-Binance-Launchpad

So much about what the transformation of TRONBET into WINK means in terms of features, visuals, powers and compliance, but it also sets a standard for DAPPs in general. There is every reason to believe that DAPPs, of which WINK is an excellent member, have great potentials and possibilities, which can attract more and more users to experience and feel the charms of blockchain.

pr@wink.org

SOURCE:TRONBET

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553020/TRON-Upgrades-Its-Shining-Star-TRONBET-Five-Ways-for-a-More-Promising-DAPP