

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging and paper group Mondi Plc. (MNDI.L) Tuesday said it expects first-half underlying EBITDA to be above that of last year's 852 million euros.



In its trading statement for the half year ended June 30, the company said special item net charges after tax would be around 2 million euros, lower than last year's recorded charges of 81 million euros.



Accordingly, Mondi expects earnings per share basic earnings per share to be with in the range of 93 euro cents to 99 euro cents, an increase of between 28 percent and 37 percent from last year.



Basic underlying earnings per share would grow between 4 percent and 11 percent, and basic headline earnings per share would grow between 9 percent and 16 percent.



Mondi will release its half-year results on August 1.



