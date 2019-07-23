

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group plc (PAG.L) on Tuesday issued a trading update based upon the business performance for the nine months to 30 June 2019.



The Group reported that for the year-to-date period, new lending rose to 1.90 billion pounds from 1.58 billion pounds in the prior year.



Mortgage lending increased to 1.19 billion pounds from 1.13 billion pounds in the year-ago period. Commercial lending rose to 0.71 billion pounds from 0.45 billion pounds last year.



Net interest margin also continued to improve. The company's deposit balances were over 6 billion pounds at the end of June 2019.



'Strong new business growth and margin improvements have been delivered in line with our expectations and we are well placed to deliver our 2019 objectives. Our recent residual sale of a legacy portfolio and associated share buy-back demonstrates our ability to re-cycle capital, optimise capital and improve return on equity, whilst maintaining a prudent and robust capital base,' said Nigel Terrington, Chief Executive of Paragon Banking.



New business flows remained stable during the last quarter, with the buy-to-let pipeline rising to 733 million pounds at 30 June 2019 from 711 million pounds reported at 31 March 2019.



Looking ahead, Paragon Banking said its outlook for lending volume remains unchanged, with full year volumes in the Mortgages division still anticipated to be approximately 1.6 billion pounds and Commercial Lending volumes expected to exceed 0.9 billion pounds.



The Group expects its net interest margin for the full year to be above the 2.24 percent level reported in its half-year results. Paragon reported a net interest margin of 2.19 percent in 2018.



While announcing the residual disposal, Paragon Banking said there would be an exceptional gain of 9 million pounds in the year. As a result, the current year operating profits would reduce by about 2 million pounds due to the transaction, with the impact rising to 6 million pounds for the full year in 2020.



Paragon Banking will announce its full-year results for the twelve months to 30 September 2019 on Tuesday 26 November 2019.



