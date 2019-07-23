

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open a tad higher on Tuesday as investors price in potential easing by central banks around the world.



The European Central Bank is meeting on Thursday, with analysts expecting that policy makers will send a clear signal to markets that interest rates will fall even further below zero.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to deliver a 25-basis-point cut in the July 30-31 meeting.



Elsewhere, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a speech at the International Monetary Fund in Washington on Monday that the central bank would persistently continue with powerful monetary easing to lift inflation toward the 2 percent target. The BoJ holds its policy meeting a day before the Fed decision.



Asian markets are rising after reports that U.S. and China trade officials are moving closer to a face to face meeting in the coming two weeks.



The White House had hosted U.S. technology companies to discuss economic issues including a possible resumption of sales to Huawei.



The dollar hit a near one-week high while the pound sagged on worries that Boris Johnson, who is likely to become the U.K.'s next prime minister, would trigger a 'hard Brexit' from the European Union.



Oil prices held steady amid lingering concerns about possible supply disruptions in the Middle East.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose as investors adjusted expectations around possible rate cuts and looked ahead to more earnings after a strong start to the earnings season.



Amazon, Boeing, Facebook and Caterpillar will announce their earnings results on Wednesday.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7 percent.



European markets ended Monday's session higher as investors kept a close eye on the latest earnings season and the Conservative party leadership election in the U.K.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.1 percent.



