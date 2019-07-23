Speedcast Wins Contract for Fully-Managed Communications with Color Line

Multi-year Contract is Speedcast's First Win at New Customer Color Line, Norway's Largest Cruiseferry Line.

STAVANGER, Norway, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that the company has been awarded a new multi-year, fully-managed communications contract with Color Line, onboard the Color Carrier vessel.

Color Line is Norway's largest cruiseferry company, and Color Carrier is the latest addition to the Cargo service fleet operating between Oslo, Norway and Kiel, Germany. The new communications service provided by Speedcast uses 4G/LTE services in conjunction with VSAT and Iridium Certus links for enhanced reliability through multi-access technology coverage. Dual tracking LTE and multiple omni-directional antennas are used to increase range. All links are managed by Speedcast's network operations team to ensure seamless connectivity.

"With the combination of tracking LTE antennas and omni-directional LTE antennas supported by an SD WAN solution, we are able to demonstrate nearly 100% coverage from LTE/4G connectivity on the sailing route for the Color Carrier," says Brent Horwitz, Speedcast's SVP of Cruise and Ferry. "Combined with reliable backup from VSAT and Iridium Certus L-band, Speedcast is able to provide robust and seamless connectivity covering the needs of Color Line's corporate operations, as well as onboard crew and passengers at sea. The solution implements the latest technology innovations to achieve fast, low-latency communications."

"The Speedcast solution enables us to use the best available link at any given location in our sailing route to cover our operational needs," says Anders Angell-Olsen, Chief Technology Officer at Color Line. "This is an important feature of our onboard communications system, since we depend on connectivity for ship tracking, safety and security and guest experience on all of our routes. The introduction of 4G/LTE as the main link is efficient and reliable, which is a good match for requirements onboard Color Carrier."

