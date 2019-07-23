

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence fell in July, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 2.9 in July from 5.8 in June.



The index measuring consumer's view regarding the future personal financial situation deceased to 9.2 in July from 14.6 in June.



Meanwhile, the measure reflecting the past personal financial situation rose 6.3 from 9.0 in the preceding month.



Households' judgment about the general economic situation of the country over the next year fell to minus 4.1 in June from 3.5 in the previous month.



