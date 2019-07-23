Capital on Tap will turn to Marqeta's modern card issuing platform to power its card offering, used by UK small businesses to better access capital.

Capital on Tap, one of the UK's fastest growing companies, announced today that it is partnering with Marqeta, the leading global modern card issuing platform, to power payment processing for its small business credit card, relied on by over 60,000 UK enterprises.

As part of this new agreement, all of Capital on Tap's users will be provided with a new, Marqeta-powered card. Since its launch in 2012, Capital on Tap has competed with the offering of major banks, by offering small businesses a faster and more transparent way to fund their business. Capital on Tap has already provided close to £1 billion in funding to more than 60,000 small businesses across the UK.

"Capital on Tap have shown themselves to be true innovators in the UK fintech space, taking an underserved market like credit for small businesses and building a product that can make a real difference for their customers," said Ian Johnson, Head of European Growth at Marqeta. "They're the very example of a European fintech innovator that the Marqeta platform was designed to empower, providing an agile and scalable platform that allows them to focus on what they do best, creating a top shelf product with a memorable user experience."

Founded in Oakland, California in 2010, the Marqeta platform is used by the world's leading innovators to drive new modes of commerce through modern card issuing. Marqeta's European Digital Banking solution supports instantly issued virtual cards and offers advanced spend controls to engage users and grow card use. Marqeta's platform and its feature-rich APIs are highly configurable and scalable, and allow Marqeta partners to access actionable, real-time transaction data to drive program improvements.

"We're excited to partner with Marqeta. We loved the transparency and simplicity of their technology and how future focused and innovative their open-API platform is," said David Luck, co-founder and CEO of Capital on Tap. "We felt a really close DNA fit with them and how they're looking to constantly evolve and build on their tech. They showed an intuitive understanding in how they could support our mission to help small businesses thrive through better access to working capital."

About Marqeta

Marqeta is the leading global modern card issuing platform, providing the most advanced infrastructure and tools for building highly configurable payment cards. With its open API, the Marqeta platform is designed for innovators who want a simplified way of managing payment programs so that they can create world-class experiences and power new modes of commerce. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Capital on Tap

Founded in 2012, Capital on Tap is on a mission to help small businesses thrive. The company believes small business owners are the foundation for growth in the economy. Capital on Tap has partnered with over 60,000 small businesses across the UK and provided almost £1 billion in funding to customers ranging from freelance designers to pub owners to solicitors. For more information, please visit www.capitalontap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005302/en/

Contacts:

James Robinson

jrobinson@marqeta.com