Luminati, the Israeli company that allows businesses to experience the web through the eyes of individual consumers throughout the world, today announced it has received a Market Leadership Award in the first independent analysis of the sector. Luminati's enterprise IP proxy network (IPPN) services for global retailers, brand owners and advertising networks feature strongly in the report by analyst firm Frost Sullivan. The report outlines a relatively new, but rapidly growing market and recognizes Luminati's leading position in the provision of solutions that are increasingly important for businesses to remain competitive and compliant in the digital landscape. [S1]

"The market for enterprise IP proxy network solutions is in its early growth stages, basically being invented by Luminati only a few years ago. With the more specialized targeting of customers by demographics and location, companies are finding it more difficult than ever to do competitive analysis and verify advertising, security, and website performance. Companies not familiar with these website practices or Internet Protocol proxy network (IPPN) solutions are at risk of gathering incorrect data and left behind technology-wise," noted Robert Cavin, Industry Analyst, Digital Media, Frost Sullivan.

All online businesses today rely on the market data they harvest from the Web retailers need pricing and offers comparisons, global brands need to check and manage how their products are presented and ad networks need to verify compliance. Unfortunately, with an increasingly personalized and geo-targeted Web, searching for that data from one, or even multiple locations is unlikely to deliver any meaningful business intelligence. A once transparent and open Web has become increasingly opaque.

Luminati gives back that transparency by shedding light on what's really going on beneath the surface of the web. Luminati's Enterprise IP Proxy Network (IPPN) harnesses the IP addresses of over 35 million opted-in end-users worldwide to provide businesses with a real and accurate view of the web, exactly how actual consumers see it, at every geographic location. By seeing the web from any perspective, without being blocked or misled, businesses can protect their brand, research competitors, monitor for security issues, test ads and ultimately maintain a competitive edge.

"The Frost Sullivan report is encouraging reading, not only for Luminati, but as a means to alert the market to the potential for access to unique data and intelligence," said Or Lenchner, Luminati CEO. "Ours is a relatively new industry, but one that is bringing back transparency to the Web. Ironically, the technologies that are now universally deployed to personalize the user experience are also used to severely limit legitimate research

"That research helps companies around the world to compete on a level playing field, verify brand presentation, gather public data, test application performance, and limit fraud. That can only be a good thing in a global market but it's critical that companies work with a responsible provider of IPPN services to protect their own reputation," continued Lenchner.

Frost Sullivan's report names Luminati the 2019 global market leader in the Enterprise IP Proxy Network market, and acknowledges how the company has revolutionized the technology through its residential peer-to-peer network. What's more, the analysis identifies Luminati's technical leadership and strict adherence to compliance procedures as factors that will likely cement the company's leadership position over the coming years.

Key findings from the Frost Sullivan report include:

Despite the need amongst enterprises for competitor analysis, price comparison and data gathering, a significant proportion of the market is not aware of IPPN services they risk losing revenue and customers to those businesses taking advantage of the benefits the technology delivers

Luminati's services currently account for more than half of global revenues; the company is positioned as the market leader based on penetration, product line and competitive strategy

The top five use cases for enterprise IPPN by revenue (2018) are: Price comparison Ad verification Fraud protection Data collection Brand protection



Revenues are expected to reach nearly USD $260M by 2025

About Luminati

Founded in 2014, Luminati is the world's largest proxy service, aimed at bringing complete transparency back to the internet. The company's first-of-its-kind enterprise IP proxy network (IPPN) enables businesses to level the global competitive landscape by collecting online data that may otherwise mislead them, or they may be blocked from accessing.

About Frost Sullivan

Frost Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works collaboratively with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

