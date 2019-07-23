NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Popular CBD Brands - A site specializing in CBD reviews and consumer advocacy - has compiled a whole collection of the greatest CBD brands which run batch testing for CBD content and publish the results. Their analysis and review on bioMD+ generated a rating of 9.7/10 making bioMD+ a stand out above the rest of the pack.

With complete published laboratory reports for each product along with a 30-day money-back satisfaction guarantee, Popular CBD Brands has determined that bioMD+ extends over and beyond to manufacture the best possible product and create the best possible customer experience.

"I can say one thing right off the bat, though. I know some other brands are adding terpenes, but bioMD+ is the only brand I've tried to date where I can actually taste and feel the effects…" stated a CBD oil user from Reddit.com

Discussing the rampant labeling inaccuracies, Popular CBD Brands owner Tim McComsey stated, "The CBD industry has experienced truly explosive growth, and companies are trying to ride that wave by bringing new CBD products to the market as quickly as possible." To launch products without delay, some businesses take shortcuts. McComsey continued, "The problem with rushing a product to market is that some CBD companies have no knowledge of how their CBD gets from the farm to the bottle. Some companies import CBD goods from anonymous sellers on clearing houses like Alibaba. Others buy finished products from white-label manufacturers and simply put their own labels on them. Companies that don't conduct frequent batch testing know almost nothing about what's actually in their products."

To see Popular CBD Brands complete list of trustworthy CBD oil brands, visit https://popularcbdbrands.com/best-cbd-oils/.

