Mumbai / Tokyo, July 23, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., together with Indian banks, announced the launch of RuPay JCB Global Cards, which can be used at RuPay card accepting points in India and JCB card accepting points outside India for both POS and ATM. This is the first ever JCB brand card issued in India.State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank, City Union Bank, TJSB Bank, and many more banks will issue RuPay JCB Global Cards.Following the enablement of POS terminals and ATMs in India for incoming foreign JCB card members in 2017, both parties have entered into the second phase of the strategic partnership with this launch to serve the needs of increasing outbound Indian travellers.As a launch campaign, NPCI and JCBI jointly offer a special cashback program where the card members can get cashback of 15% for POS transactions outside India and additional 15% (total 30%) in selected popular destinations for Indian travellers: Thailand, Singapore and the UAE. *Terms and conditions apply. Additionally, JCB provides international services such as in-city card member lounges, called JCB Plaza Lounge, in the USA, France, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore as well as JCB Plaza in Japan and round the year merchant promotions all over the world.In the launch ceremony held today, Mr. Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI said, "The NPCI-JCB collaboration is one of the most valued alliances for our home-grown card network, RuPay. Our relationship allows RuPay JCB Global Card holders to use their cards at tens of millions of locations around the world. The cardholder will enjoy facilities like JCB Lounges in the airports of China, Japan, Hawaii, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Korea. With this initiative, both companies will continue to provide high value service to our customers, especially outbound Indian travellers."Mr. Ichiro Hamakawa, Chairman and CEO, JCB Co., Ltd. and, JCB International Co., Ltd. said, "We very much appreciate our valuable partnership with NPCI who continues to make massive strides in moving India towards a truly digital payment state. I am sure that the RuPay JCB Global Card will enrich the customers' payment experience immensely, with the rapid growth of Indian outbound travellers.About NPCINational Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. An initiative of RBI and IBA under the provisions of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, NPCI was initiated for creating a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country. It has changed the way payments are made in India through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) and Bharat BillPay. NPCI also launched UPI 2.0 to offer more secure and comprehensive services to consumers and merchants.NPCI is focused on bringing innovations in the retail payment systems through the use of technology and is relentlessly working to transform India into a digital economy. It is facilitating secure payments solutions with nationwide accessibility at minimal cost in furtherance of India's aspiration to be a fully digital society. For more information, visit: https://www.npci.org.in/About JCBJCB is a global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 30 million merchants as well as cash advance locations around the world. JCB cards are now issued in 23 countries and territories, with more than 130 million cardmembers. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. www.jcbcorporate.com For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/