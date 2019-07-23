

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - UK-based generic pharmaceutical company Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L, HKMPY) announced Tuesday a five-year agreement with Civica Rx.



Civica is a non-profit, non-stock corporation formed to reduce chronic generic drug shortages in the US.



Under the agreement, Hikma will produce 14 essential sterile injectable medications for Civica as a private label distributor. They will use Hikma's Abbreviated New Drug Applications or ANDAs and Civica's labeling and National Drug Code or NDC.



These medicines are used daily by hospitals in emergency care, surgery, pain management and in treating hypertension.



The companies will announce the list of products included in the agreement in the near future. Initial shipments are expected to begin before the end of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX