

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence eased in July after rising in the previous month, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 56.5 in July from 57.6 in June.



The index reflecting financial expectations of households for the next 12 months fell to 77.0 in July from 78.3 in the previous month.



The general economic situation expectation index for the next 12 months decreased to 73.9 in June from 73.4 in July.



The number of people unemployed expectation slowed to 55.6 from 56.3 in June.



The probability of saving indicator decreased to 20 in July from 22 in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX