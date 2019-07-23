sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.07.2019 | 11:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

JobDiva Named #1 Among Top Rated Applicant Tracking Systems by TrustRadius for 2019

LONDON, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva's (https://www.jobdiva.co.uk/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press+UK+TR+Toprated+07/23/2019&utm_campaign=JobDiva2019) recruitment and Talent Acquisition platform has been named the #1 Top Rated Applicant Tracking System for 2019 by TrustRadius. This is the third consecutive year JobDiva's recruitment software has been named Top Rated by TrustRadius.

The TrustRadius Top Rated awards (https://www.trustradius.com/buyer-blog/2019-top-rated-applicant-tracking-system-ats), in TrustRadius's words, "are the most trusted in the industry, because they are an unbiased reflection of customer sentiment, based solely on user feedback and satisfaction scores." Based on these assessments, JobDiva has been declared the highest-rated recruiting software.

"We at JobDiva pride ourselves on the consistent delivery of excellence to all clients and the workforce at large, leading to unparalleled results," said JobDiva's CEO and Founder, Diya Obeid. "Thus, it is exciting to be recognised as the leader by a source as unbiased as TrustRadius."

About JobDiva:

JobDiva is the global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered SaaS solution to the recruitment industry.

Contact:

Alec Niedenthal, Lead Copywriter

+ 1 212-384-6508

Alec.niedenthal@jobdiva.com (mailto:Alec.niedenthal@jobdiva.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96ccbec9-a4ba-42ea-8870-43caf0cfe94a (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96ccbec9-a4ba-42ea-8870-43caf0cfe94a)



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta