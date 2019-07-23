

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving higher on Tuesday, with a slew of upbeat earnings reports and expectations of policy easing by major central banks helping underpin investor sentiment.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6 percent at 389.97 after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.



The German DAX was rallying 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.7 percent.



The British pound drifted lower ahead of the expected announcement of Boris Johnson as the next prime minister.



Ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting, a quarterly survey showed that euro area banks unexpectedly tightened the conditions business firms should meet to get loans during the second quarter, due to an uncertain economic outlook.



In stock-specific action, Continental AG jumped 4.5 percent. The German automotive manufacturing company reported preliminary Q2 results in line with view, despite a further downturn in the market environment.



French automotive supplier Faurecia soared 9.4 percent as it maintained first-half profitability despite a China-led decline in auto production and the loss of seating contracts.



Daimler shares climbed 3.3 percent after China's BAIC bought a five percent stake in the German luxury carmaker.



Austrian chipmaker AMS rose nearly 2 percent after forecasting a strong third quarter. Infineon gained 2.4 percent and STMicroelectronics climbed 3.4 percent.



UBS shares advanced 2 percent. The Swiss banking giant announced second-quarter net profit of $1.39 billion, the highest second-quarter net profit since 2010.



Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Group gained 1.8 percent on reporting a 5.3 percent rise in first-half revenue.



Banco Santander S.A. soared 2.6 percent. The Spanish lender reported a 5 percent increase in underlying profit in the three months through June.



Dürr Group, a global mechanical and plant engineering firm, dropped 2.2 percent after lowering its FY19 guidance.



Anglo American gained 0.8 percent. The mining giant reported that Kumba Iron ore's headline earnings for the first half of 2019 increased by 239 percent from the year-ago period to 10.1 billion South African Rand.



