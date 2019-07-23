The need for quality patient care has increased owing to the growing aging population and the consequent rise in chronic diseases. Early diagnosis and regular monitoring of patients is essential to identify, treat, control, and limit the prevalence of diseases. This improvement in diagnostics is driving the demand for transcatheter embolization and occlusions devices, which are advanced therapeutic equipment used to prevent abnormal bleeding. Thus, the rising incidence of chronic diseases will fuel the growth of the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (embolization coils, occlusion removal devices, non-coils embolization devices, and accessories), end-user (hospitals, ASC, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005378/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global transcatheter embolization and occlusions devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Johnson Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, and TERUMO CORPORATION, competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"The transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market has witnessed several technological advances over the last few years. These advances include the emergence of biocompatible, biodegradable, drug-eluting microspheres that provide effective embolization. Bioresorbable microspheres block the blood vessels causing tumors without long-term blockage of the healthy tissue blood vessels. Such technological advancements are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market vendors

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation owns and operates businesses in three segments, namely cardiovascular, rhythm and neuro, and medsurg. The company offers various transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices including Contour PVA embolization particles, Occluder occlusion balloon catheter, and Interlock and IDC detachable embolization coils.

Cook

Cook is one of the leading global companies, operating businesses in vascular and medsurg segments. Under its transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices category, the company offers Nester Embolization Coil and Retracta Detachable Embolization Coil.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. offers various orthopedic products, electrophysiology products, sterilization and disinfectants, diabetic care products, and vision care products through its medical devices segment. The company's key offerings in the market include ASCENT Occlusion Balloon Catheter, ORBIT GALAXY Detachable Coil System, and MICRUSPHERE Microcoil.

Medtronic

Medtronic owns and operates businesses in various segments, including cardiac and vascular, minimally invasive therapies, restorative therapies, and diabetes. The company offers various transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices, including Concerto Detachable Coil System, OptiSphere Embolization Sphere, and MVP Micro Vascular Plug System.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems has business operations in cardiovascular, and endoscopy segment. Under its cardiovascular segment, the company offers standalone devices, custom kits and procedure trays, inflation devices, catheters, embolization devices, and CRM/EP products. The company's product line in the market includes Bearing nsPVA Embolization Particles, EmboGold Microspheres, and ClariVein IC.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market 2018-2022 The market research study identifies Abbott, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, JenaValve Technology, and Medtronic, as the leading players in the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market.

Global Transcatheter Heart Valves Market 2018-2022 The market research study identifies Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, and Lepu Medical Technology, as the leading players in the global transcatheter heart valves market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005378/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com.