Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 22-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.52p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.02p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.38p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16