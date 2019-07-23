

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's producer prices rose in June, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 6.7 percent year-on-year in June.



Domestic market producer prices rose 6.1 percent annually in June and prices for foreign market surged 6.9 percent.



Prices of marine products increased 21.1 percent. Prices for manufacturing industry and food rose by 13.2 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively. While, prices of power intensive industry products declined by 5.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent in June.



