

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $403 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $464 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $1.61 billion from $1.65 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $403 Mln. vs. $464 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.



