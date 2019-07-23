

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $13.43 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $60.30 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99.29 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $984.54 million from $904.46 million last year.



Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $99.29 Mln. vs. $60.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q2): $984.54 Mln vs. $904.46 Mln last year.



