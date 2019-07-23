Yield Growth Corp.: YIELD GROWTH Announces Patent Pending Manufacturing Technique Yields High Concentration of Terpenes in Hemp Root Oil

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF) (FSE:YG3) is pleased to announce a breakthrough in its ongoing research and development of the cannabis sativa (hemp) root, as research data has indicated high concentrations of therapeutic compounds. With its patent pending technology, Yield Growth has innovatively developed this hemp root oil process by sequestering the target compounds more efficiently, resulting in higher yields needed for increasingly larger production orders. To satisfy the burgeoning market demand for high-quality hemp-based products, Yield Growth has developed a scalable and cost effective production model incorporating this breakthrough in hemp root oil manufacturing.

Research data indicates that hemp roots oil used in Urban Juve and Wright & Well products contains high concentrations of therapeutic compounds

While much research has been undertaken to understand the potential health benefits for other parts of the cannabis plant, Yield Growth's research and development to date is focused on the plant's root. According to a review paper written by Dr. Ethan Russo, medical and therapeutic use of the cannabis root throughout history includes uses to treat fever, inflammation, arthritis, joint pain, burns and tumors.

Yield Growth Corp subsidiary Wright & Well uses hemp root oil infused with CBD and THC in its products, intended for pain relief. These Infused products will create an entourage effect for greater therapeutic benefit when combined with terpenes and other compounds in the hemp root.

"With the hemp plant supplying such a dynamic range of health benefits for the above ground portion of the plant, why should we expect anything less from the roots, the very foundation of the plant?" says Bhavna Solecki, Director of Product Development. By introducing hemp root oil to the new and ever-expanding market, Yield Growth is staking its claim. Testimonials and customer feedback continue to confirm the quality and effectiveness of the company's products, with many reporting excellent results in skin health from using the Urban Juve line of products, which incorporate hemp root oil as a key ingredient.



About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty formulas. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 trillion global economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology and has 12 patents pending. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including services, licensing and product sales.



For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny Green, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677 1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, UJ Beverages and UJ Edibles products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such

forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Yield Growth Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553010/YIELD-GROWTH-Announces-Patent-Pending-Manufacturing-Technique-Yields-High-Concentration-of-Terpenes-in-Hemp-Root-Oil