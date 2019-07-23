

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toy and board game company Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) reported Tuesday net earnings attributable to Hasbro for the second quarter of $13.43 million or $0.11 per share, sharply down from $60.30 million or $0.48 per share in the year-ago period.



Excluding an after-tax pension charge of $0.68 per share, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.78 per share.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues for the quarter increased 9 percent to $984.54 million from $904.46 million in the year-ago period. Absent a negative $20.7 million impact of foreign exchange, revenues grew 11 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $956.75 million for the quarter.



Franchise Brands revenues for the quarter increased 14 percent, Emerging Brands revenue improved 28 percent and Partner Brands revenues grew 3 percent, while Hasbro Gaming revenues decreased 8 percent.



Hasbro said the next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.68 per common share is scheduled for August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2019.



'We grew revenues in the U.S. and Europe, and we believe we are well-positioned to deliver against our target of profitable growth for the full-year 2019,' said Brian Goldner, Hasbro's chairman and CEO.



