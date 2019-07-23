

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $195.63 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $242.34 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Harley-Davidson reported adjusted earnings of $232.61 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $1.43 billion from $1.53 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $232.61 Mln. vs. $253.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.



