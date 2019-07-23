

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - United Technologies Corp. (UTX) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.90 billion, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $2.05 billion, or $2.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, United Technologies Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 billion or $2.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $19.63 billion from $16.71 billion last year.



United Technologies Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.90 Bln. vs. $1.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.20 vs. $1.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q2): $19.63 Bln vs. $16.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.90 to $8.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX