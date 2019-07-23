BDI on the Decision of the British Conservatives to Appoint Boris Johnson as Party Leader: "Threats from London are Harmful and Will Come Back Like a Boomerang"

BERLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reacting to the decision of the British Conservative Party to appoint Boris Johnson as party leader, BDI Director General Joachim Lang says that, "Threats from London are harmful and will come back like a boomerang."

"The economy urgently needs a UK government that makes feasible decisions. Threats from London that the United Kingdom could leave the EU without an agreement are harmful and will come back like a boomerang. They increase the damage already suffered in the economy.

"The future prime minister must work for an orderly transition. The withdrawal agreement must not be renegotiated. It stands for the least possible friction in trade, stability at the external borders and for security in workers' issues.

"One thing must be clear: the parameters for all participants will worsen after Brexit. If the future government in London is setting the wrong course now, serious damage to trade and investments on the island can occur very quickly.

"The risk of a hard Brexit remains very high. Even if it is painful for companies, a sound preparation remains the order of the day. This is the only way to keep the consequences in check."

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is the umbrella organization of German industry and industry-related services. It speaks for 39 trade associations and more than 100,000 enterprises with around 8 million employees in Germany and 3.5 million employees in other countries. Membership is voluntary.

