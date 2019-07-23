

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $471.00 million, or $5.03 per share. This compares with $403.60 million, or $4.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $4.88 billion from $4.77 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.57 vs. $5.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.37 -Revenue (Q2): $4.88 Bln vs. $4.77 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.40 to $21.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX