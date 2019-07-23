

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $143.4 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $95.6 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $146.7 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $1.80 billion from $1.85 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $146.7 Mln. vs. $147.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.72 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q2): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.50 to $6.65



