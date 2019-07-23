

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $169.5 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $145.8 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $178.8 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $2.52 billion from $2.39 billion last year.



Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $178.8 Mln. vs. $170.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.39 Bln last year.



