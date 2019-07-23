

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is set to become Britain's new Prime Minster after he won the election to Conservative party leadership convincingly.



In a voting process spread across two and a half weeks among party members, Johnson won 92153 votes, while rival candidate and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt won 46656 votes.



He will take over as Prime Minister on Wednesday, succeeding Theresa May.



Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan and Education Minister Anne Milton resigned in protest against Johnson's victory.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX