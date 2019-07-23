OneTrust Expands PrivacyConnect CCPA and GDPR Workshops, Adds 125+ Workshops Across 100+ Cities

Attend a free, in-person PrivacyConnect workshop to understand regulatory requirements and how to implement in practice and earn CPE credits

ATLANTA, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced open registration for 125+ additional free, local PrivacyConnect workshops in 100+ cities throughout and several new PrivacyConnect webinars hosted by top tier law firms and partners throughout the rest of 2019. PrivacyConnect workshops and webinars dive deep into the pressing issues facing today's privacy and security professionals, including the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, vendor risk management, incident and breach response, cookies, consent and more through practitioner-led sessions and interactive hands-on activities.

OneTrust expanded PrivacyConnect 2019 to include 125+ additional workshops across 100+ global locations, with new cities added across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Throughout 2019, OneTrust will host over 250 PrivacyConnect workshops and webinars, bringing together more than 10,000 privacy, security, and third-party risk management professionals to collaborate and share tools and best practices for implementing global privacy laws in practice. Several PrivacyConnect workshop cities include an optional, day two OneTrust Certification Program product training course, offering a foundation in the OneTrust privacy management tool. PrivacyConnect workshop cities include:

Americas : Atlanta *, Austin , Baltimore , Boston *, Charlotte , Chicago *, Cincinnati , Cleveland , Columbus , Dallas , Denver , Detroit , Houston , Indianapolis , Kansas City , Las Vegas , Los Angeles , Mexico City , Miami , Minneapolis , Nashville , New York *, Orlando , Philadelphia , Phoenix , Portland , Raleigh , Rio de Janeiro , Sacramento , Salt Lake City , San Diego *, San Francisco *, San Jose , Sao Paulo , Seattle *, St. Louis , Toronto , Victoria and Washington, DC *.

: *, , , *, , *, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , *, , , , , , , , , *, *, , , *, , , and *. EMEA : Aarhus , Abu Dhabi , Accra , Amsterdam *, Athens , Bahrain , Barcelona , Belfast , Belgrade , Berlin , Brussels , Bucharest , Budapest , Cape Town , Cardiff , Cologne , Copenhagen , Doha , Dubai , Dublin *, Edinburgh , Frankfurt , Geneva *, Gothenburg , Hamburg , Helsinki , Istanbul , Johannesburg , Lisbon , Liverpool , London *, Luxembourg , Lyon , Madrid , Manchester , Marrakesh, Milan *, Munich *, Oslo , Paris *, Prague , Reykjavik , Riga , Rome , Sofia , Stockholm *, Tallinn , Tel Aviv , Tirana, Tunis , Utrecht , Vienna , Vilnius , Warsaw , Zurich

: , , , *, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , *, , , *, , , , , , , , *, , , , , Marrakesh, *, *, , *, , , , , , *, , , Tirana, , , , , , Asia Pacific : Bangalore , Delhi , Hong Kong , Manila , Melbourne *, Mumbai , Singapore *, Sydney , Tokyo , Wellington

*Denotes optional, day-two OneTrust Certification Program. PrivacyConnect workshop attendees can earn 4.75 CPE credits and OneTrust Certification Program attendees can earn 6.5 CPE credits.

"PrivacyConnect is closing out 2019 bigger than ever, with new cities and content to give privacy, security and third-party risk professionals the intel they need to successfully manage their CCPA, GDPR and privacy programs on a local or global scale," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP), OneTrust. "These free, local workshops educate you on the latest privacy regulations, connect you with other privacy professionals and equip you with the strategies and tools you need for success. We look forward to our expanded 2019 PrivacyConnect workshop tour and bringing together the OneTrust community."

To register for a PrivacyConnect workshop, webinar or OneTrust Certification Program, visit PrivacyConnect.com. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 3,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's three primary software offerings include OneTrust Privacy Management, OneTrust PreferenceChoice consent and preference management and OneTrust Vendorpedia third-party risk management software and vendor exchange. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About PrivacyConnect

PrivacyConnect is a global community of privacy and security professionals focused on tools and best practices to implement global privacy laws in practice, specifically the CCPA and GDPR. Through free, local events, ongoing webinars, and an online community, PrivacyConnect enables practitioners to connect, share experiences, and learn the latest regulatory requirements and implementation best practices. PrivacyConnect brings together thousands of privacy professionals across the globe throughout a 2019 global tour of 250+ events in 100+ international cities. To learn more and register for a free event or webinar, visit PrivacyConnect.com.

