SAI Global Introduces Innovative Values-Based Code of Conduct Learning

Ethics & Compliance learning solution brings corporate values to life guiding employees to 'do the right thing' when it comes to the behaviors that impact your organization's culture and ultimately, reputation

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, a recognized leader of Integrated Risk Management solutions and largest provider of ethics and compliance learning content, today introduced Values-Based Code of Conduct learning content, part of the EthicsAnywhere suite of solutions and learning-centric technology, that uses the power of storytelling to motivate and engage employees, partners, third party suppliers to 'do the right thing'.

Reflecting the complex situations employees face every day, SAI Global's Values-Based Code empowers organizations to create learning experiences that frame ethical dilemmas at all levels of the organization. With emotive situation and scenario-based learning, and analytics and insights to measure values-based competency of learners, the Values-Based Code enables employees to understand the significance of business decisions allowing them to understand what their ethical capacity is to make the right decision.

Values-Based Code of Conduct addresses the gray areas and competing priorities employees are faced with, where power and pressure are influencing decision making. Highlights include:

Emphasis on the benefits of living up to organizations' values

Real stories, scenarios and cautionary tales that are relatable

Personalized learning experiences

Multiple values-based modules that include integrity, teamwork, respect and leadership

Combine with SAI Global's extensive risk-based learning content, "Living Code" and reporting and analytics solutions

"A company's code of conduct is the backbone of its organization's culture, brand and identity. The value behind a code of conduct is more than the satisfaction of a legal requirement or a policy. It can be the central hub of a well-thought out and supported capability for driving corporate values and expectations for conduct into the fabric of the company culture," commented Rebecca Turco, VP Learning at SAI Global.

While new regulations are re-enforcing executive accountability, data ethics and compliance culture, it's conscious consumers eager to see their own values mirrored by the brands they chose to align themselves with that is driving a values-based global economy. In a recent study by SAI Global, more than half of respondents (57 percent) were mistrusting of an organization that had allegations of misconduct in the workplace toward employees or suppliers. For the first time in 19 years, ethical lapses were the number one cause of CEO turnover in an annual PwC study. In the wake of revelations about the pervasiveness of behavioral misconduct among executives, two-thirds of the CEOs terminated from their roles in 2018 had been accused of ethical lapses, according to the May 2019 report.

"Deeply embedding an ethical culture in a values-based economy requires a commitment, continued Turco, "Organizations must go beyond making statements about doing business ethically and translate those words into action. Leaders must lead."

As the largest provider of ethics and compliance learning content, SAI Global offers over 600 eLearning experiences covering 20+ risk topics in over 60 languages, including GDPR & data privacy training, workplace diversity and respect and a regulatory compliant suite of sexual harassment training and communications bundles.

About SAI Global

SAI Global helps organizations proactively manage risk to create trust and achieve business excellence, growth, and sustainability. Our integrated risk management solutions are a combination of leading capabilities, services and advisory offerings that operate across the entire risk lifecycle allowing businesses to focus elsewhere. Together, these tools and knowledge enable clients to develop an integrated view of risk. To see our tools in action, request a free demo.

We have global reach with locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. For more information visit www.saiglobal.com.

