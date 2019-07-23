sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Honeywell International Inc. - Half-year Report

Honeywell International Inc. - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, July 22

HONEYWELL SUBMITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2019

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., July 23, 2019 -- Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell") has submitted its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 to the National Storage Mechanism. The Form 10-Q will be available for viewing shortly for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

A copy of Honeywell's Form 10-Q is also available on its website at http://investor.honeywell.com/SEC-Filings.

Honeywell (http://www.honeywell.com/) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.


Contacts:
MediaInvestor Relations
Nina KraussMark Bendza
(704) 627-6035(973) 455-2222
nina.krauss@honeywell.commark.bendza@honeywell.com

