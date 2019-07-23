Weather safety leaderEarth Networks announced James E. Anderson was elected chairperson of the International Association of Hydro-Meteorological Equipment Industry (HMEI) at its Twenty-first General Assembly meeting held during the World Meteorological Congress in Geneva last month.

With a formal Working Arrangement with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), HMEI, comprising nearly 150 member companies from 30 countries, promotes the views of the private industry providers of products and services in the meteorological, hydrological, climatological and related fields. In his new role, Mr. Anderson will represent the private sector at the WMO Executive Council and Congress and other meetings. Mr. Anderson will also articulate the views of the HMEI membership at various conferences and forums and coordinate with international development organizations, conference organizers and industry associations to promote industry views and approaches to tackling global challenges of capacity development and climate change adaptation.

"HMEI has done so much to further the vision of the Global Weather Enterprise (GWE), a true partnership between public hydrometeorological agencies, the academic community and private industry partners," said Mr. Anderson as incoming HMEI chairman. "I am honored to serve and continue the important work of the HMEI Secretariat to develop Public Private Partnerships and encourage effective, open, and transparent tenders leading to sustainable systems, as well as explore new initiatives that can expand opportunities for our members. HMEI and the entire GWE together can build understanding, enhance cooperation and help communities and organizations around the world gain access to critical weather information."

"Serving as HMEI Chair has been an extremely rewarding experience," added outgoing Chairperson Brian Day. "With extensive expertise working with global hydrometeorological organizations, NGOs and private industry members alike, Jim is a great addition to this essential association."

Secretary-General of the WMO, Petteri Taalas said, "I look forward to working with Jim and HMEI to enhance the co-operation between public and private sector organizations to deliver high-quality and technologically advanced weather, climate, and environmental services to member countries."

To learn more about HMEI, visit http://www.hmei.org/.

Mr. Anderson is the Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Earth Networks. He is focused on the international and domestic expansion of the company and meeting the weather and environmental monitoring needs for a number of vertical market stakeholders, including government agencies, aviation, energy and mining. Mr. Anderson joined the company in 2002 and launched the business efforts in the energy, public safety, federal government and commercial verticals.

Previously, Mr. Anderson was a principal consultant at American Management Systems, where he helped launch the energy and utilities practice. Prior to that, he conducted economic and public policy research in the agriculture and environmental sectors.

Mr. Anderson holds an MBA from Georgetown University, a Master of Science in Environmental Economics and Policy from the University of Maine, and a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Biology and Environmental Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Earth Networks

Earth Networks helps organizations mitigate financial, operational and human risk by providing environmental intelligence from the world's largest hyperlocal weather network. Schools, airports, sports teams, utilities and government agencies rely on our early warning solutions to safeguard lives, prepare for weather events and optimize operations. Companies across all industries use our weather data to automate decisions regarding risk management, business continuity, and asset protection. Earth Networks joined HMEI in 2009.

