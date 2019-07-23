The global herring market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global herring market size is the growing demand for processed fish. The popularity of processed fish is increasing significantly in non-coastal areas. Moreover, as fresh fish cannot be stored for a long time, the demand for post-harvest handling functions such as processing, preservation, packaging, storage, and transportation has increased. The fish processing market is expected to reduce the waste due to spoilage and allow widespread distribution of fish varieties across the globe. Thus, the growing demand for processed fish will fuel the growth of the herring market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of sustainable fishing approaches will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global herring market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Herring Market: Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Fishing Approaches

The fishing industry is witnessing an increase in the adoption of sustainable practices to deal with climate issues and ensure food security. Several socially responsible fish value chain participants such as industry associations, governments, policymakers, and regulatory bodies are working collectively to achieve sustainable development of the fishing industry. Thus, the increase in adoption of sustainable fishing approaches will boost the growth of the herring market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing adoption of sustainable fishing practices, other factors such as the rise in online sales of fish, and the growing demand for frozen herring will have a significant impact on the herring market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Herring Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global herring market size by type (Atlantic herring, Pacific herring, and others) and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the herring market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. This herring market report identifies the rising per capita consumption of herring, and the growing exports of herring as factors contributing to the high market share of the region.

