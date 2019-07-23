Valmet's Half Year Financial Review January 1 - June 30, 2019: Orders received increased to EUR 1.1 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 69 million

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on July 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. EET



Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e. the same period of the previous year. As of January 1, 2019, Valmet has adopted IFRS 16 without restating the figures for the comparison period.

April-June 2019: Orders received amounted to EUR 1.1 billion

Orders received increased 25 percent to EUR 1,083 million (EUR 865 million). Orders received increased in the Pulp and Energy, Paper, and Services business lines and remained at the previous year's level in the Automation business line. Orders received increased in South America, North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, and decreased in China.

Net sales increased 7 percent to EUR 901 million (EUR 844 million). Net sales increased in the Services and Automation business lines and remained at the previous year's level in the Paper, and Pulp and Energy business lines.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) were EUR 69 million (EUR 61 million), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 7.7 percent (7.2%). Profitability improved due to increased net sales and higher gross profit.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.26 (EUR 0.23).

Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -5 million (EUR -4 million).

Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR -44 million (EUR 3 million).

January-June 2019: Orders received increased and profitability improved

Orders received increased 9 percent to EUR 1,918 million (EUR 1,756 million). Orders received increased in the Pulp and Energy, Automation and Services business lines and remained at the previous year's level in the Paper business line. Orders received increased in South America and Asia-Pacific, remained at the previous year's level in EMEA, and decreased in China and North America.

Net sales remained at the previous year's level at EUR 1,587 million (EUR 1,575 million). Net sales increased in the Services and Automation business lines and decreased in the Pulp and Energy, and Paper business lines.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) were EUR 117 million (EUR 82 million), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 7.3 percent (5.2%). Profitability improved due to higher gross profit.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.47 (EUR 0.29).

Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -3 million (EUR -7 million).

Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR -14 million (EUR 22 million).

Guidance for 2019 unchanged

Valmet reiterates its guidance presented on February 26, 2019 and confirmed on April 1, 2019, in which Valmet estimates that net sales in 2019 will increase in comparison with 2018 (EUR 3,325 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2019 will increase in comparison with 2018 (EUR 257 million).

Short-term outlook

General economic outlook

Global economic growth is forecast to ease to a weaker-than-expected 2.6% in 2019 before inching up to 2.7% in 2020. Growth in emerging market and developing economies is expected to stabilize next year as some countries move past periods of financial strain, but economic momentum remains weak.

Emerging and developing economy growth is constrained by sluggish investment, and risks are tilted to the downside. These risks include rising trade barriers, renewed financial stress, and sharper-than-expected slowdowns in several major economies. Structural problems that misallocate or discourage investment also weigh on the outlook. Growth among advanced economies as a group is anticipated to slow in 2019, especially in the Euro Area, due to weaker exports and investment. (The World Bank Global Economic Prospects, June 2019)

Short-term market outlook

Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for services, automation, pulp, and board and paper, and the satisfactory short-term market outlook for energy, and tissue.

President and CEO Pasi Laine: Orders received exceeded EUR 1 billion and profitability improved

"In the second quarter of 2019, orders received increased in the Pulp and Energy, Paper, and Services business lines and remained at the previous year's level in the Automation business line. Valmet's orders received increased to over EUR 1 billion, lifting the order backlog to a new record-high level of EUR 3.2 billion. Net sales increased and Comparable EBITA improved. The Comparable EBITA margin was 7.7 percent in the second quarter, 0.5 percentage points higher than a year ago.

During the quarter, Valmet completed the acquisitions of GL&V and J&L Fiber Services Inc. These acquisitions strengthen Valmet's services business and complement our technology offering for the pulp and paper industry customers. They also further strengthen Valmet's capabilities globally and our local presence especially in North America. Following the acquisitions, the number of Valmet's employees has increased to a total of 13,622."

Key figures1

EUR million Q2/20192 Q2/2018 Change Q1-Q2/

20192 Q1-Q2/

2018 Change Orders received 1,083 865 25% 1,918 1,756 9% Order backlog3 3,216 2,621 23% 3,216 2,621 23% Net sales 901 844 7% 1,587 1,575 1% Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) 69 61 14% 117 82 41% % of net sales 7.7% 7.2% 7.3% 5.2% Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) 64 57 13% 113 76 50% % of net sales 7.1% 6.7% 7.1% 4.8% Operating profit (EBIT) 56 49 13% 99 61 61% % of net sales 6.2% 5.9% 6.2% 3.9% Profit before taxes 52 48 8% 93 59 59% Profit for the period 39 35 10% 70 43 62% Earnings per share, EUR 0.26 0.23 9% 0.47 0.29 62% Earnings per share, diluted, EUR 0.26 0.23 9% 0.47 0.29 62% Equity per share, EUR3 5.96 5.63 6% 5.96 5.63 6% Cash flow provided by operating activities -44 3 -14 22 Cash flow after investments -217 -18 -204 -9 Return on equity (ROE) (annualized) 15% 10% Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (annualized) 17% 11% Equity to assets ratio3 38% 41% Gearing3 17% 0%

1 The calculation of key figures is presented on page 44.

2 Valmet implemented IFRS 16 - Leases as of January 1, 2019 by applying the simplified transition method and therefore 2018 figures are not restated.

3 At the end of period.

Orders received, EUR million Q2/2019 Q2/2018 Change Q1-Q2/

2019 Q1-Q2/

2018 Change Services 371 344 8% 729 690 6% Automation 82 84 -1% 177 166 7% Pulp and Energy 210 85 >100% 411 278 48% Paper 419 353 19% 601 623 -3% Total 1,083 865 25% 1,918 1,756 9%

Order backlog, EUR million As at

June 30,

2019 As at

June 30,

2018 Change As at

March 31,

2019 Total 3,216 2,621 23% 3,001

Net sales, EUR million Q2/2019 Q2/2018 Change Q1-Q2/

2019 Q1-Q2/

2018 Change Services 361 325 11% 637 572 11% Automation 82 76 7% 145 136 7% Pulp and Energy 212 205 3% 372 408 -9% Paper 246 237 4% 432 460 -6% Total 901 844 7% 1,587 1,575 1%

