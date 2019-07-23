Act-On Software and Pipeliner CRM Announce Partnership and Native Integration

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Act-On Software, the leading Marketing Automation provider that drives personalized and purposeful multi-channel marketing, announces a new partnership and native integration with Pipeliner CRM, an emerging CRM leader that uses visualization and dynamic instant intelligence to drive high engagement and adoption.

The native integration between Act-On's marketing automation platform and Pipeliner CRM enables businesses to improve lead quality and drive lead generation campaigns efficiently in this fast-evolving digital age. With this integration, sales and marketing teams are better equipped to execute and achieve their business objectives by syncing all data, configuring flexible workflows, and receiving hands-on support for maximum success.

Recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation as a product highly rated for its ease of use, Pipeliner CRM supports a variety of companies across industries and specializes in vertical markets like manufacturing and insurance. The CRM platform's visual user experience, AI functionality, and innovative roadmap synchronize with Act-On's Adaptive Marketing vision, reinforcing an open ecosystem approach that enables customers to have a holistic and diverse marketing technology stack that fits their unique business needs.

"This new native integration is a great example of the flexibility we're proud to provide to our customers," said Kate Johnson, CEO of Act-On. "It's critical to establish partnerships with companies that have aligned philosophies around ease of use, leveraging AI, quick implementation, and integration choices--which is why we're thrilled to extend this native integration to our Pipeliner CRM customers. This seamless connection and their complementing AI capabilities empower sales and marketing teams to drive higher quality leads with the fastest possible time-to-value."

"We are delighted to have this native integration with Act-On, which is a huge benefit to our current and future mutual customers," said Nikolaus Kimla, CEO of Pipeliner. "Being able to bring sales force automation and marketing automation together in such an elegant way is a win-win for both sets of users."

For more information about Act-On Software and Pipeliner CRM's integration, visit act-on.com/integrations/pipeliner-crm.

About Act-On Software

Act-On Software is the leader in Adaptive Marketing solutions that empower marketers to achieve the purposeful and personalized engagement that their business needs to thrive. Act-On makes customer data actionable, enabling marketers to strategize better business outcomes, drive more relevant multi-channel marketing, and generate higher customer lifetime value--all with the fastest time-to-value. For more information, visit Act-On.com.

About Pipeliner CRM

Pipeliner CRM adopts a unique approach to features by leveraging instant, dynamic visualization that drives rapid adoption rates and supreme user experiences. Its multiple product lines and both online and offline apps address the largest audience possible with the best IOS and Android mobile Apps in the market. Pipeliner is reinventing CRM and leading the market with new ideas and innovations efficiently executed to truly meet the challenges of this digital age. For more information, visit PipelinerSales.com.

